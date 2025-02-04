Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson has big year for Univ. of Buffalo football

IRVINGTON, NJ — Al-Jay Henderson, an Irvington High School alumnus, capped off a great season for the University of Buffalo football team.

Henderson, a 6-foot, 210-pound junior running back, rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown in the 26-7 win over Liberty, as he was named the Offensive Player of the Game at the Bahamas Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Henderson appeared in all 13 games and made 11 starts, leading the Bulls with 1,078 rushing yards and scoring nine touchdowns. He ranked second in the Mid-American Conference in rushing at 82.9 yards per carry, and was named to the third team All–MAC. The Bulls finished 9-4.

