Irvington HS alum and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris gets ready for the Super Bowl

IRVINGTON, NJ — Raheem Morris is getting ready for the Super Bowl.

Morris, a 1994 Irvington High School graduate, is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, who will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams.

In a press conference last week, Morris proudly wore a Blue Knights sweatshirt. A reporter asked what he was wearing, and he responded by mentioning that his alma mater had won the state championship last month. He also mentioned IHS head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, and Ralph Steele and his wife, Cathy, for their work with the Irvington Golden Knights youth football program.

This will be Morris’ third Super Bowl as a coach. He was a quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they beat the Raiders in the 2003 Super Bowl. He was the assistant head coach/wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when they fell to the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. Morris is in his first season with the Rams.

Photo Courtesy of Los Angeles Rams