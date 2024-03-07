Irvington HS alum Blair breaks St. Peter’s University track mark

IRVINGTON, NJ — Cashieve Blair, an 2022 Irvington High School graduate, is enjoying a fine career so far for the St. Peter’s University track and field team.

Blair, a sophomore, broke his own school record in the men’s 200-meter dash to place third with a time of 21.58 seconds to lead St. Peter’s at the Eastern College Athletic Association/IC4A indoor championships in Boston this past weekend.

Blair was a standout at IHS. In his senior outdoor season, he won the 100-meter dash and the 400-meter dash in a school-record 47.67 at the New Jersey State InterScholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships. He also took second place in the 200-meter dash in the meet.

Then at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships, Blair won the 400-meter dash, which qualified him for the state Meet of Champions. However, he decided to skip the meet in order to compete at the New Balance Nationals at famed Franklin Field in Philadelphia, where he took 17th place in the 400-meter dash.

Photo Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins