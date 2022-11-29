Irvington HS alum Rob Osieja has provided guidance as a soccer and track coach for several decades

Osieja poses with Marvin Hawkins, middle, and Barnes Reid. Hawkins is the former longtime Irvington boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls indoor track and boys outdoor track head coach for IHS; Reid is the current Irvington girls outdoor head track coach and assistant indoor track coach. Both are past Irvington hall of fame inductees. Osieja and Hawkins also are state coaches hall of fame members.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Rob Osieja has deep roots in Irvington. He grew up in Irvington. His father was an Irvington police detective, Irvington Board of Education member, and was involved with the Irvington Police Athletic League and the little league.

At Irvington High School, Rob Osieja lettered in track and field and soccer before graduating in 1974.

After graduating from William Paterson College, now William Paterson University, Osieja returned to IHS and became a teacher and coach. He was a teacher for 40 years at Irvington.

Osieja was twice the head coach of the IHS boys soccer team. His first stint was from 1980 to 1984. Osieja was named Essex County coach of the year in 1983, guiding the team to the prestigious Watchung Conference title in a 12-3-3 season. The Blue Knights also made the state tournament in each of those five years. He then returned as the IHS soccer coach from 2010 to 2012. His Irvington coaching record was 55-22-5.

Osieja’s coaching legacy recently has been recognized. He is part of the 2023 IHS athletic hall of fame induction class.

Osieja also enjoyed success as a head soccer coach at Chatham High School from 1988 to 1989, at Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls from 1990 to 1995 and at Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights from 1995 to 1997. At Chatham, he was named the state coach of the year by the Star-Ledger in 1988 after leading the team to the conference title, Morris County Tournament title and the Group 2 state title as the team finished 21-1-2 and finished ranked No. 3 in the state. He led Passaic Valley to consecutive Passaic County Tournament titles in 1990 and 1991. The 1990 team was 18-2 and was ranked No. 13 in the state; the 1991 team finished 17-1-2 and was ranked No. 16 in the state.

In addition, Osieja has been a longtime track head coach. He recently was named the new head winter and spring track head coach at Mount St. Dominic Academy in Caldwell. He also has been a successful track head coach at Indian Hills High School in Oakland in Bergen County, Bloomfield High School, Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale in Bergen County and Hanover Park High School. The Indian Hills girls 4×1,600 meter relay team was ranked No. 15 in the nation in 2019. Osieja has coached and trained over 400 athletes who have earned all-conference, all-county and all-state honors.

Osieja, who earned his master’s degree in education from William Paterson University in 2005, has been named a coach of the year four times in three different counties — Essex, Morris and Passaic County twice.

He also was inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019 for track and soccer.

Said Osieja: “There are not enough words to describe how blessed I have been to have had the opportunity to coach fine young men and young women. They will always be at the core of my soul. Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other. The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”

IHS athletic director John Taylor said, “Coach Osieja and I spoke for the first time in 2018, and he provided me with an enormous amount of insights regarding the history of Irvington athletics. After learning more about his background, I thought he would be a surefire inductee into the New Jersey Coaches (Association) Hall of Fame. The committee agreed, and he was enshrined in 2019. Since that time, we speak on a regular basis. Coach is a big advocate for Irvington athletics and is often seen at our state playoff games or sends me texts regarding football games he watches on the livestream. However, despite success and state championships at other schools, Coach Osieja elected to go into the New Jersey Coaches (Association) Hall of Fame as an Irvington coach. I think that speaks to his love of the town, school, and athletic programs. When the IHS hall of fame committee elected him for enshrinement, I really couldn’t have been happier for him.”

Photos Courtesy of Rob Osieja