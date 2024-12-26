Irvington HS alumni Adon Shuler and Vaboue Toure are in the College Football Playoff

I

IRVINGTON, NJ —The NCAA Division 1 College Football Playoff quarterfinal round will feature two Irvington High School alumni.

Sophomore safety Adon Shuler will lead No. 7 seed Notre Dame (12-1 record) in the Sugar Bowl against No. 2 seed Georgia (11-2) on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 8:45 p.m. at the Superdome in New Orleans on ESPN.

Vaboue Toure is a freshman defensive back for No. 6 seed Penn State (12-2), which will face No. 3 seed Boise State (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Shuler had five tackles and one pass defensed in the 27-17 win over No. 10 seed Indiana in the first round on Friday, Dec. 20, at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. Shuler ranks fifth on the team in tackles (44) this season. He also has three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in the 31-13 road win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 19.

Penn State defeated No. 11 seed Southern Methodist University, 38-10, in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, to improve to 12-2. Toure, who did not play against SMU, has played in three games this season.

The winners of Notre Dame-Georgia and Penn State-Boise State will meet in the semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.