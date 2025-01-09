Irvington HS alumni Adon Shuler, of Notre Dame, and Vaboue Toure, of Penn State, to meet in the CFP semifinal

IRVINGTON, NJ — When the University of Notre Dame and Penn State University meet in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision’s College Football Playoff semifinal, Irvington High School will be represented.

Adon Shuler, a 2023 IHS graduate, and Vaboue Toure, a 2024 IHS graduate, are members of Notre Dame (13-1 record) and Penn State (13-2), respectively. They are safeties.

The teams will meet on Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

https://x.com/jacksoble56/status/1875204643996995808

Shuler has played a big role for the No. 7 seed Fighting Irish this season. He especially made a big impact in the 20-13 quarterfinal win over No. 2 seed University of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 2, in the Superdome in New Orleans. With the game scoreless in the first quarter, Georgia drove into Notre Dame territory. On a running play, Shuler delivered a big hit and forced a fumble that was recovered by Notre Dame at the ND 10-yard line with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Shuler finished with a team-high eight tackles.

In 14 games played, Shuler is fifth on the team in tackles with 52. He also has three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown against Georgia Tech on Oct. 19, and one fumble recovery that he made against Navy at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 26.

Penn State, seeded sixth, defeated No. 3 seed Boise State, 31-14, in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Shuler had five tackles and one pass defensed in the 27-17 win over No. 10 seed Indiana in the first round on Friday, Dec. 20, at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. Shuler ranks fifth on the team in tackles (44) this season. He also has three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in the 31-13 road win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 19.

Penn State defeated No. 11 seed Southern Methodist University, 38-10, in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania. Toure, who did not play against SMU, has played in three games this season.

Shuler and Toure were selected to play in the annual U.S. Army All-American Game when they were IHS seniors in separate seasons.

Notre Dame has won 12 games in a row.

The other semifinal pits No. 5 seed University of Texas against No. 8 seed Ohio State University in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The national championship game will be Monday, Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Photos Courtesy of Notre Dame and Penn State