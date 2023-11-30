Irvington HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School fall athletes received Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

Here are the Irvington athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

  • Second team: Louis Gowens and Windler Ekboghare.
  • Honorable mention: Axel Garay.

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

  • First team: Nelie Ceneus and Naika Paul.
  • Second team: Peterlyne Charles and Woodna Pierre.
  • Honorable mention: Itzel Morales.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Independence Division:

  • Honorable mention: Brianna Philips.

GIRLS TENNIS

Colonial Division:

  • Honorable mention: Michenaeal Fils Aime.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Boys 

Liberty Division:

  • Honorable mention:Joiner Ilys and Seon Smith.

Girls

Liberty Division:

  • Second team: Sharifa Trocard.
  • Honorable mention: Nouseline Georges and Vernande Philemon.

  

