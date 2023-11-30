Irvington HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School fall athletes received Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.
Here are the Irvington athletes honored:
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty Division:
- Second team: Louis Gowens and Windler Ekboghare.
- Honorable mention: Axel Garay.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colonial Division:
- First team: Nelie Ceneus and Naika Paul.
- Second team: Peterlyne Charles and Woodna Pierre.
- Honorable mention: Itzel Morales.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Independence Division:
- Honorable mention: Brianna Philips.
GIRLS TENNIS
Colonial Division:
- Honorable mention: Michenaeal Fils Aime.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Boys
Liberty Division:
- Honorable mention:Joiner Ilys and Seon Smith.
Girls
Liberty Division:
- Second team: Sharifa Trocard.
- Honorable mention: Nouseline Georges and Vernande Philemon.