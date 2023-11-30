Irvington HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School fall athletes received Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

Here are the Irvington athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

Second team: Louis Gowens and Windler Ekboghare.

Honorable mention: Axel Garay.

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

First team: Nelie Ceneus and Naika Paul.

Second team: Peterlyne Charles and Woodna Pierre.

Honorable mention: Itzel Morales.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Independence Division:

Honorable mention: Brianna Philips.

GIRLS TENNIS

Colonial Division:

Honorable mention: Michenaeal Fils Aime.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Boys

Liberty Division:

Honorable mention:Joiner Ilys and Seon Smith.

Girls

Liberty Division: