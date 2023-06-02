Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame honors inductees

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony on Thursday, May 25, at IHS.
The ceremony entailed classes for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The following are the inductees:
2020 Hall of Fame Class:
- 2011-2012 Girls Track Team
- Dan Olsson – Baseball, Class of 1983
- Jamar Cotton – Track, Class of 2005
- Darnell Grant – Football Coach, 2000-2009
- Barris Grant – Football, Class of 1995
- Derrick Gaddy – Football, Class of 1988
2021 Hall of Fame Class:
- Kenya Capers – Boys Basketball, Class of 1992
- Ahmed Vincent – Football, Class of 1996
- Deirdre Ogelsby – Girls Basketball Coach, 1987-2005
- Mario Porter – Boys Basketball, Class of 1998
- Betina Ware – Girls Basketball, Class of 2005
- Katrina Ware – Girls Basketball, Class of 2005
- Rashon Evans – Football & Track, Class of 2010
- 1988 Football Team
2022 Hall of Fame Class:
- Brandon Gantt – Boys Track, Class of 1991
- Troy Bowers – Football, Boys Basketball, and Baseball, Class of 1987
- Gerald Gurrier – Football, Class of 2005
- Azudei DuBois – Girls Track, Class of 2009
- Mark Gibson – Boys Basketball, Class of 1979
- James Jones – Football, Class of 1989
- Veleria Brown-Garner – Cheerleading Coach, 1978-Present
- 1980 Boys 1600-meter Relay Team – Andrei Francis Sr., Wendell Adamson, Dwayne Brake, Ronald Moore
2023 Hall of Fame Class:
- Jimmy Nann – Boys Basketball, Class of 1966
- Rob Osieja – Boys Soccer, Coach
- Tom Dambroski – Bowling, Class of 1972
- Mike Spadola – Wrestling, Coach
- Dashana Ransome – Girls Track, Class of 2012
- Baseball Team – 1987
- Tyrone Saab – Boys Basketball, Class of 1995
- 1989 Girls Basketball Team
- Keith Barnett – Baseball, Boys Basketball, Class of 1996
