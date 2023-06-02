Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame honors inductees

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony on Thursday, May 25, at IHS.

The ceremony entailed classes for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The following are the inductees:

2020 Hall of Fame Class:

2011-2012 Girls Track Team

Dan Olsson – Baseball, Class of 1983

Jamar Cotton – Track, Class of 2005

Darnell Grant – Football Coach, 2000-2009

Barris Grant – Football, Class of 1995

Derrick Gaddy – Football, Class of 1988

2021 Hall of Fame Class:

Kenya Capers – Boys Basketball, Class of 1992

Ahmed Vincent – Football, Class of 1996

Deirdre Ogelsby – Girls Basketball Coach, 1987-2005

Mario Porter – Boys Basketball, Class of 1998

Betina Ware – Girls Basketball, Class of 2005

Katrina Ware – Girls Basketball, Class of 2005

Rashon Evans – Football & Track, Class of 2010

1988 Football Team

2022 Hall of Fame Class:

Brandon Gantt – Boys Track, Class of 1991

Troy Bowers – Football, Boys Basketball, and Baseball, Class of 1987

Gerald Gurrier – Football, Class of 2005

Azudei DuBois – Girls Track, Class of 2009

Mark Gibson – Boys Basketball, Class of 1979

James Jones – Football, Class of 1989

Veleria Brown-Garner – Cheerleading Coach, 1978-Present

1980 Boys 1600-meter Relay Team – Andrei Francis Sr., Wendell Adamson, Dwayne Brake, Ronald Moore

2023 Hall of Fame Class:

Jimmy Nann – Boys Basketball, Class of 1966

Rob Osieja – Boys Soccer, Coach

Tom Dambroski – Bowling, Class of 1972

Mike Spadola – Wrestling, Coach

Dashana Ransome – Girls Track, Class of 2012

Baseball Team – 1987

Tyrone Saab – Boys Basketball, Class of 1995

1989 Girls Basketball Team

Keith Barnett – Baseball, Boys Basketball, Class of 1996

Photo Courtesy of Darnell Grant