IRVINGTON, NJ — Pictured are members of the 1980 Irvington High School 1,600-meter relay team who were inducted into the Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony at IHS on Thursday, May 25. They are Andre Francis Sr., Wendell Adamson, Dwayne Brake and Ronald Moore, who combined to take first place at the prestigious Penn Relays in 1980.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid