IRVINGTON, NJ — After losing to Newark Tech 17-0 on Wednesday, April 26, the Irvington High School baseball team bounced back to defeat College Achieve Paterson 15-7 on Friday, April 28, at Irvington Park to improve to 6-4-1 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Newark Tech (Wednesday, April 26)