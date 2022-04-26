Irvington HS baseball team picks up first win of the season

IRVINGTON, NJ — Junior Justin Manuel went 2-for-5 with six RBIs, and sophomore Paul Dire was 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs to lead the Irvington High School baseball team to a 15-14 win at Orange on Wednesday, April 20. It was the first win of the season for the Blue Knights, under first-year head coach Ariel Medina, a 2004 IHS graduate.

The Blue Knights fell to Technology the next day in Newark.

Irvington visited Barringer in Newark on Monday, April 25, and lost, 6-0, to move to a 1-6 record.

The Orange Tornadoes lost to Newark Central on Friday, April 22.

Orange visited University in Newark on Monday, April 25, and lost, 5-4, to move to a 3-6 record.

