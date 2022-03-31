Irvington HS baseball team working hard, looks to have successful seasons this season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School baseball team’s new coach is quite familiar with his players.

Ariel Medina was the Union Avenue Middle School coach when the current IHS players were in middle school.

Moreover, Medina helped out the IHS Blue Knights last spring.

For Medina, it has been great to work with players he has known so long.

A native of the Dominican Republic and a 2004 IHS graduate, Medina said baseball is his favorite sport.

“I care about the kids and I love baseball. That’s my No. 1 sport,” he said.

The Blue Knights are a work in progress but have shown improvement since the first day of practice.

“Every practice, we look better and better,” Medina said.

The team will be led by senior third baseman/catcher Damien Hernandez and senior shortstop Luis Berrios.

“They are great athletes and have great personalities,” said Medina of the two seniors.

Another senior who will provide leadership is first baseman/pitcher Trenton Jones, who was a member of the state championship IHS football team last fall.

The three seniors have served as role models for the younger players.

“In the field and out of the field, they are helping the younger players,” Medina said.

Justin Hernandez is the other senior on the team. The juniors include Jowaan Rivera, Francklyn Mauraud, Osmar Azcona, Clinton Laurenard and Kobe Herard. The sophomores are Angel Acosta, Kerry Faustin, Paul Dire, Joshua Mentus, Ryan Thelusma and Roy Emerson. Freshman Joshua Caro rounds out the team.

The Blue Knights, who play their home games at Chancellor Field, behind Union Middle School, will open the season on Friday, April 1, at Newark Shabazz, the first of four-straight road games. They will visit Golda Och Academy in West Orange on Monday, April 4; McNair Academic in Jersey City, on Wednesday, April 6; and Technology in Newark, on Friday, April 8. Their home opener is Monday, Apri, 11, against Newark Central. All times are at 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Ariel Medina