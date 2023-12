Irvington HS basketball and wrestling seasons to begin

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team and girls basketball team will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The boys will visit North Star Academy, while the girls will host West Side.

Last season, the boys finished with a 19-8 overall record, while the girls finished 21-4 overall, including winning a share of the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title with Montclair.

The IHS wrestling team will host its annual tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16, to begin the season.

Here are their schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 14: at North Star Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Hoboken, 2 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: at McNair Academic, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 23: at Caldwell, noon

Dec. 28 and 30: Paterson Charter tournament

Jan. 4: vs. Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: at West Side, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: vs. Newark Collegiate Academy, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16: vs. North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20: vs. North Brunswick, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: vs. Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: vs. Newark Lab, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Roselle, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: at East Side, 4 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Snyder, noon

Girls basketball

Dec. 14: vs. West Side, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Roselle, 10 a.m.

Dec. 19: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: vs. Science Park, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: vs. Belleville, 10 a.m.

Jan. 9: at North Star Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. Arts, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: at East Side, time to be determined.

Jan. 16: at West Side, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Newark Lab, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Arts, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: at Union, 11 a.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Newark Lab, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Feb. 17: vs. Millburn, 10 a.m.

Wrestling