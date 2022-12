Irvington HS basketball teams unveil their schedules

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The boys team will host North Star Academy at 7 p.m., and the girls team will visit Newark West Side at 4 p.m.

The girls team, under head coach Brett Cannon, went 15-8 overall, including winning the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division title with a 12-1 divisional mark, last season.

Here are their schedules.

Boys basketball:

Dec. 15: vs. North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Hillsborough, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. College Achieve Paterson Charter, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: Ferris, at Felician College in Lodi, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28, opponent to be determined, at Felician College, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3: at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 10: vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12: at North Star Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Glen Ridge, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16: Franklin, at New Brunswick, time to be determined.

Jan. 17: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Caldwell, 1 p.m.

Jan. 31: vs. University, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2: vs. Payne Tech, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. Newark Academy, 1 p.m.

Feb. 7: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. West Side, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: vs. Newark Tech, 1 p.m.

Feb. 14: vs. East Side, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: vs. BelovED Community Charter School, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: vs. Snyder, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: