Irvington HS Blue Knights top Woodbridge in football season opener

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Woodbridge, 20-7, in the season opener on Friday night, Aug. 26, at Woodbridge in a Super Football Conference nondivisional game.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, have extended their winning streak to eight games, dating back to last year when they won their first state sectional championship and Group 4 state regional championship to cap an 11-2 campaign.

Senior wide receiver and Rutgers University commit Famah Toure scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Na’cir Ransom in the first quarter to give Irvington a 6-0 lead.

Senior defensive back and University of Kentucky commit Nasir Addison scored on a 49-yard interception return in the second quarter to make it 12-0.

Woodbridge scored on a 31-yard touchdown run to cut it to 12-7 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, senior Kyshir Desir scored on a 20-yard run and Toure ran for the 2-point conversion to produce the final score.

The Blue Knights will face Millville on Friday, Sept. 2, at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium at 8 p.m. It’s a matchup of last year’s regional champions. Millville, which won the South Jersey, Group 4 regional title, also won its season opener, beating Thomas Jefferson High School, of Jefferson Hills, Pa., on Sunday, Aug. 28, in Ocean City.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino.