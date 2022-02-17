Irvington HS bowling teams roll to success

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls bowling team finished second overall at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Tournament on Monday, Feb. 7, at Bowlero Belleville bowling alley.

Irvington, under head coach Myles Hart, had a total score of 1,819. Nutley won the girls’ team title with a score of 2,106.

Michenael Fils Aime had a 442 series to finish fifth overall, and Sabria Rivera-Jackaon had a 396 series to finish 10th overall, to lead the Lady Blue Knights.

On the boys’ side, Irvington finished seventh out of 12 schools. Jaden Boyd finished second overall with a 682 series to lead Irvington. Kieryn Knox, of West Orange High School, finished first with a 754 series.

Aime, Rivera-Jackaon and Boyd qualified for the SEC/Essex County individual tournament at Bowlero on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The individual tournament consisted of the top 12 high-series finishes at the team tournament.

Boyd finished with a 476 series, while Rivera-Jackaon had a 410 series and Aime had a 407 series.

Hart was thrilled for the girls team.

“I am beyond excited for the team and their second-place finish in the Essex County Tournament,” Hart said in an email to the Irvington Herald. “After struggling in the regular season, as this was really a rebuilding season after losing all but one bowler to graduation last year, the team really picked it up in the Essex County Tournament. Freshmen Michenael Fils Aime improved the last half of the season and helped to carry the team towards the Essex County tournament. Sabria Rivera-Jackaon, a first-year senior, also turned the corner towards the end of the season, making her way from JV to varsity for the last few weeks of the season. Sabria really came up big in the tournament, bowling over her average in all three games. Senior Cynthia Kyerewaa also helped with a big second game. We were actually nearly tied with Nutley going into the last game, but Nutley is a well-coached team and performed tremendously in the third game. We exceeded expectations this year on the girls’ side. It was nice to see our team that finished in the bottom half of the standings during the regular season come out in second for the county tournament.”

Hart also was excited for his bowlers at the county individual tournament.

“I was ecstatic for both girls. The team represented Irvington, and I am beyond proud of this group. The boys were also highly successful in the tournament, with Jaden Boyd having the second-highest series of the day, bowling a 682 series. The boys really put some good numbers up and had their highest three-game set since I have begun coaching here at IHS. Irvington bowling has a bright future, as only three seniors graduate. Thank you to my seniors, Cynthia Kyerewaa, Oluwatobi Ajani and Theon Verwey.”

Photo Courtesy of Myles Hart/IHS head coach