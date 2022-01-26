Irvington HS boys basketball defeats Orange at Essex Fest

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated Orange, 57-54, at the Essex Fest Basketball Showcase hosted by Newark West Side on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Blue Knights snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to a 6-5 overall record.

In previous action, Irvington lost at Newark Central, 80-61, on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Zaheem Crawford-Patterson had 15 points, and Mutala Horne had 12 points for Irvington. Kalifa Swaray had 9 points, Keon Sampson had 6 points, Jaden Pearson had 5 points and Corey Pearson had 4 points.

Irvington then lost at Newark Arts, 58-46, on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens