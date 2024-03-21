Irvington HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball teams featured three players who earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
The following are the honorees:
SEC-Liberty Division
FIRST TEAM
- Jaden Pearson, senior guard.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Jazmir Taylor, sophomore guard.
- Jayden Bermudez, sophomore guard.
Pearson averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds a game, while Taylor averaged 11.4 points.
Irvington went 15-12 overall this season.
