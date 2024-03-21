Irvington HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

Irvington senior Jaden Pearson dribbles the ball against Columbia this season.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball teams featured three players who earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

The following are the honorees:

SEC-Liberty Division

FIRST TEAM

  • Jaden Pearson, senior guard.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Jazmir Taylor, sophomore guard.
  • Jayden Bermudez, sophomore guard.

Pearson averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds a game, while Taylor averaged 11.4 points.

Irvington went 15-12 overall this season.

