Irvington HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several  Irvington High School boys basketball players have earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions.

Colonial Division

First Team

  • Junior guard Jazmir Taylor.

Second Team

  • Junior guard Jayden Bermudez.

Honorable Mention

  • Junior forward Amari Harper.

The Irvington Blue Knights went 16-12. 

Taylor was one of the top scorers in the conference. 

Taylor scored 673 points for an average of 24 points a game. He has 988 career points entering his senior year.

Bermudez scored 441 points for an average of 15.8 points per game.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

