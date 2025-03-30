Irvington HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School boys basketball players have earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions.
Colonial Division
First Team
- Junior guard Jazmir Taylor.
Second Team
- Junior guard Jayden Bermudez.
Honorable Mention
- Junior forward Amari Harper.
The Irvington Blue Knights went 16-12.
Taylor was one of the top scorers in the conference.
Taylor scored 673 points for an average of 24 points a game. He has 988 career points entering his senior year.
Bermudez scored 441 points for an average of 15.8 points per game.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon