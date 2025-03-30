Irvington HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School boys basketball players have earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions.

Colonial Division

First Team

Junior guard Jazmir Taylor.

Second Team

Junior guard Jayden Bermudez.

Honorable Mention

Junior forward Amari Harper.

The Irvington Blue Knights went 16-12.

Taylor was one of the top scorers in the conference.

Taylor scored 673 points for an average of 24 points a game. He has 988 career points entering his senior year.

Bermudez scored 441 points for an average of 15.8 points per game.

