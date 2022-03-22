Irvington HS boys basketball players garner All–SEC honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team featured three players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors.

Senior forward Zaheem Crawford-Patterson made the second team, and junior guards Sean Agard and Kalifa Swaray each received honorable mention.

The 6-foot-4 Crawford-Patterson, who will continue his football career at the University of Maine on an athletic scholarship, had 20 points in a 73-58 loss to Montclair Immaculate Conception on Feb. 10. Agard scored 31 points in a 69-66 win over Newark Tech on Jan. 8. Swaray had 19 points in a 67-51 win over North Star Academy on Jan. 15.

The Blue Knights finished with a 6-18 overall record; they played home games at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, due to flood damage to the floor of the IHS gym.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens