Irvington HS boys basketball seeks strong state tourney run

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Elias Brantley, will visit No. 6 seed Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. If the Blue Knights win, they will face either No. 3 seed Ridge or No. 14 seed Union in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 3. The semifinals are Wednesday, March 5, and the final is Saturday, March 8.

Irvington defeated Paterson Kennedy, 59-53, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at home to improve to 15-11 on the season. Junior guard Jazmir Taylor scored 23 points and added five rebounds; senior Cedric Raymond had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists; junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists; senior forward Jordan Ogbewele had five points and 14 rebounds; junior guard/forward Amari Harper had three points and five rebounds; and junior guard Toby Lewis added three points and two assists.