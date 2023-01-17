Irvington HS boys basketball team continues winning ways

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team is enjoying a strong season.

After losing to Columbia High School of Maplewood, the Blue Knights defeated North Star Academy and Glen Ridge High School.

The Blue Knights had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 72-60 divisional loss to Columbia on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Sean Agard had 20 points, Sheik Sheriff had 15 points and four rebounds, Denzel Ruddock had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Renaldo Cambronne had 7 points and 12 rebounds, and Famah Toure had 6 points and five assists.

Irvington bounced back with a 46-32 divisional win over North Star Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12, in Newark in a divisional game. Agard had 22 points, Ruddock had 12 points, Cambronne had 6 points and five rebounds, and Sheriff had 5 points and five rebounds.

Agard had 32 points with seven steals, five rebounds and five assists, and Ruddock had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the 69-62 win at Glen Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 14, in an SEC crossover game. Cambronne had 9 points and seven rebounds, Toure had 8 points and nine rebounds, Sheriff had 5 points, and Princewill Onwuzurike had 4 points and four rebounds.

The Blue Knights fell to Franklin High School of Somerset 84-58 at the MLK Hoops Classic at New Brunswick High School in a nonconference game, to move to 9-3 overall. Agard had 211 points, Ruddock had 9 points and 11 rebounds, Kordell Philemon had 11 points, and Cambronne had 7 points and seven rebounds. Irvington is 5-1 in the division.