Irvington HS boys basketball team defeats Neptune

IRVINGTON, NJ — Junior guard Sean Agard scored 20 points and added two rebounds, two assists and one steal and junior guard Kalifa Swaray had 18 points and two rebounds to lead the Irvington High School boys basketball team to a 54-50 road win over Neptune on Jan. 13. Senior forward Mutala Horne had 6 points, five rebounds and three blocks; senior forward Zaheem Crawford-Patterson had 4 points, six rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal; sophomore guard Jaden Pearson added 4 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals; and sophomore guard Vabue Toure had 2 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

In their next game, the Blue Knights defeated North Star Academy, 67-51, in Newark on Jan. 15 to improve to a 5-3 overall record on the season. Agard had 22 points and four steals; Swaray had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Crawford had 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots. Horne had 7 points, and Pearson had 4 points and three assists.