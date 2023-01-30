Irvington HS boys basketball team defeats West Essex, advances to ECT quarterfinals

IRVINGTON, NJ — The eighth-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated No. 9 seed West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell 60-50 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home.

The Blue Knights  won their fourth straight game and improved to 13-4 overall on the season. West Essex moved to 13-4. 

Irvington will visit No. 1 seed Seton Hall Prep of West Orange in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed East Orange Campus HIgh School and No. 4 seed Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11, at West Orange High School.

The Blue Knights defeated Newark Academy 65-35 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at home. Sean Agard had 21 points, Kordell Philemon had 17 points and six rebounds, Jaden Pearson had 9 points and four rebounds, Famah Toure had 6 points and eight rebounds and five blocked shots; and Jason Francois had 5 points for Irvington.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

  

