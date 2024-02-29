Irvington HS boys basketball team ends good season at 15-12

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team finished a successful season.

The 11th-seeded Blue Knights upset No. 6 seed Hunterdon Central, 55-51, Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament at Hunterdon Central. Sophomore guard Jazmir Taylor had 15 points, senior guard Jaden Pearson had 13, senior guard Sheik Sheriff had 11, sophomore guard Jayden Bermudez had 9, senior forward Keon Sampson had 4 and senior forward Corey Pearson had 3.

The Blue Knights then fell at No. 3 seed Elizabeth, 82-51, Monday, Feb. 26. Jaden Pearson and Taylor each had 15 points, Sampson had 13, Corey Pearson and senior forward Jordan Ogbewele each had 3 and Sheriff added a free throw.

The Blue Knights finished the season with a 15-12 overall record.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens