Irvington HS boys basketball team enjoys seven-game winning streak

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team has been on a roll. The Blue Knights won three games last week to extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 10-3 on the season.

Junior guard Jazmir Taylor scored 28 points and Jayden Bermudez had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead the Blue Knights to a 74-69 win at North Bergen on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in an independent game.

Senior forward Jordan Ogbewele had seven points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals; senior Cedric Raymond had six points and three rebounds; sophomore guard Penosky Pierre had five points with four rebounds; and junior guard Amari Harper and sophomore guard Aaron Clarke each had four poins for the Blue Knights.

Taylor scored 28 points; junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds; and Pierre had 14 points and seven rebounds in the 59-42 home win over North Star Academy (Newark) on Thursday, Jan. 16, in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game.

Harper had four rebounds and four steals, Senior forward Marcus Vital had nine rebounds, and Ogbewele had three rebounds. IHS improved to 3-1 in the division. Taylor had 21 points, nine assists, five steals and four rebounds in the 62-45 win at Newark Central on Saturday, Jan. 18, in an SEC divisional crossover game.

Ogbewele had 11 points, 20 rebounds, six blocked shots and two steals; Bermudez had 11 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists; Harper had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals; and junior guard Toby Lewis had nine points. Pierre had five reboudns, two assists and two steals; and Clarke had two rebounds.

IHS was scheduled to host Montclair on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after press time. They will visit Bloomfield on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. and host Caldwell on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.