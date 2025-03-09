Irvington HS boys basketball team finishes a great season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team finished a great season after going 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

Junior guard Jazmir Taylor scored 32 points, hitting three 3-pointers and 11 two-pointers, to lead the 11th-seeded Blue Knights to a 58-47 upset win over No. 6 seed Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 27, on the road. Junior guard Jayden Bermudez and senior forward/center Jordan Ogbewele each had nine points, junior guard Toby Lewis had six points and junior guard/forward Amari Harper had two points for the Blue Knights.

IHS fell at third-seeded Ridge, 55-51, in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 3, to finish with a 16-12 record. Bermudez had 25 points and Taylor had 21.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Irvington vs. Bloomfield (Jan. 23. Bloomfield won, 54-44, at Bloomfield)