Irvington HS boys basketball team hosts Newark Central

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team lost to Newark Central, 66-50, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Thurgood Elementary School in Irvington.

The IHS Blue Knights fell to 6-15 overall. Central improved to 19-4. Central will face Seton Hall Prep in the championship game of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Essex County College in Newark at 3:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens