Irvington HS boys basketball team seeks strong run in ECT, defeats solid Caldwell team

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Blue Knights received the No. 8 seed and will host a first round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and time to be determined.

Irvington defeated Caldwell High School 57-53 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at home, avenging a loss to Caldwell four days prior. Sean Agard had 20 points and four assists; Kordell Philemon had 16 points and four rebounds; Sheik Sheriff had 13 points, three assists and three rebounds; Renaldo Cambronne had 6 points, seven rebounds and three assists; Jaden Pearson had 2 points; and Famah Toure had five rebounds for the Blue Knights, who improved to 11-4 overall on the season. Caldwell moved to 13-2 with its second straight loss.

The Blue Knights lost to Caldwell 75-51 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Caldwell. Agard had 16 points, Philemon had 13 points, Pearson and Cambronne each had 11 points. Caldwell improved to 13-0 with the win.

Irvington defeated Bloomfield High School 59-43 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at home. Philemon had 16 points and 11 rebounds; Cambronne had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals; Pearson had 9 points, four rebounds and four assists; Toure had 7 points and 12 rebounds; Denzel Ruddock had 5 points and six rebounds; and Sheriff had 4 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Blue Knights.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Photos: Irvington vs. Caldwell on Saturday, Jan. 21.