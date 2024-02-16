Irvington HS boys basketball team topples Newark Lab

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior forward Keon Sampson scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, senior forward DJ Mangan had 11 points and senior forward Corey Pearson had 10 points to lead the Irvington High School boys basketball team to an 87-48 home win over Newark Lab on Saturday, Feb. 10, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Sophomore guard Jayden Bermudez had 9 points, three rebounds and four assists; senior guard Sheik Sheriff had 8 points and five assists; sophomore guard Jazmir Taylor had 8 points; senior forward Jordan Ogbewele had 7 points and five rebounds; sophomore forward Amari Harper had 6 points and three rebounds; senior guard Jaden Pearson had 6 points and junior Marcus Vital had 4 points for the Blue Knights, who improved to 13-9 overall and 5-6 in the division.

In earlier action, Taylor scored 20 points and added four steals and three rebounds to lead Irvington to a 54-52 win over North Star Academy on Monday, Feb. 5, in a Liberty Division game. Sampson had 11 points and nine rebounds; Jaden Pearson had 11 points, nine steals and five rebounds; Corey Pearson had 6 points and four rebounds; and Bermudez had 4 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Irvington lost at Payne Tech, 58-46, Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Newark, in a Liberty Division game. The Blue Knights’ three-game win streak ended. Corey Pearson had 12 points and four rebounds; Jaden Pearson collected 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals; Taylor posted 10 points and two steals; Sampson recorded 7 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots; Ogbewele had 4 points and seven rebounds; Bermudez had 3 points, three rebounds and three assists and Sheriff had four rebounds and two assists.

The Blue Knights fell to Columbia HS, 53-49, Thursday, Feb. 8, in a Liberty Division game at home. Bermudez had 10 points, five assists and four steals; Corey Pearson had 9 points and two steals; Sheriff and Sampson each had 8 points; Jaden Pearson had 6 points and six rebounds; Taylor had 6 points and three rebounds and Ogbewele had 2 points and four rebounds.