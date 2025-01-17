Irvington HS boys basketball team wins four straight games

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team won four straight games to improve to a 7-3 record through Saturday, Jan. 11.

Jayden Bermudez scored 17 ponits and fellow junior guard Jazmir Taylor scored 15 to lead the Blue Knights to a 60-52 win over Newark East Side on Saturday, Jan. 4, at IHS. Junior guard Amari Harper had eight points, sophomore guards Penosky Pierre and Aaron Clarke each had six points, and senior forwards Jordan Ogbewele and Marcus Vital each had four points.

Taylor had 13 points and Harper had 11 points and eight rebounds in the 51-48 home win over Columbia on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Pierre had eight points and seven rebounds; Bermudez had eight points, eight assists and five rebounds; Clarke had five points and six rebounds; and Vital had four points and four rebounds.

Taylor had 28 points and five rebounds and Bermudez had 18 points and four assists in the 69-64 home win over Millburn on Thursday, Jan. 9. Pierre had eight points and three rebounds, Cedric Raymond collected four points and four rebounds, and Ogbewele added three points and seven reobounds.

Taylor had 33 points and Bermudez had 23 points in the 77-62 home win over Orange on Saturday, Jan. 11. Pierre had nine points and Harper had six points.