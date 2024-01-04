Irvington HS boys basketball team wins three straight games

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team, under head coach Elias Brantley, has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Blue Knights had a 4-3 record through Dec. 30.

After losing at North Star Academy, 64-61, in the season opener on Dec. 14, in Newark, the Blue Knights won three straight games.

Senior guard Jaden Pearson scored 15 points with six rebounds and three assists and senior forward Corey Pearson had 14 points and four rebounds, as the Blue Knights defeated Hoboken, 57-41, Dec. 16, on the road for their first win. Senior forward DJ Mangan had 13 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Sheik Sheriff had 8 points for Irvington. Sophomore guard Jayden Bermudez added 4 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

The Blue Knights defeated Bloomfield, 51-42, Dec. 19, at home.

Irvington then defeated McNair Academic, of Jersey City, 65-51, Dec. 21, on the road. Corey Pearson had 20 points, sophomore guard Jazmir Taylor had 14, Mangan had 11 and Sheriff and Jaden Pearson each had 9.

The win streak ended with a tough 52-51 loss at Caldwell on Dec. 23. Jaden Pearson had 16 points, Bermudez had 9, Corey Pearson had 8 and Taylor and Sheriff each had 7.

Irvington split two games at the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic, losing to Medford Tech and beating DePaul Catholic.

Jaden Pearson had 10 points and Corey Pearson had 9 in the 61-44 loss to Medford Tech on Thursday, Dec. 28. Bermudez had 7 points, Taylor and Sheriff each had 5 and Mangan had 4.

Irvington defeated DePaul, 47-44, on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The following are upcoming Irvington games: