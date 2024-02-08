Irvington HS boys basketball wins two straight games

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated Morris Knolls and Newark Tech in consecutive games.

Senior guard Jaden Pearson had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead the Blue Knights to a 47-45 home win over Morris Knolls on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Sophomore Jazmir Taylor had 12 points, three rebounds and three steals; and senior forward Keon Sampson had 12 points for Irvington.

Taylor scored 21 points and pulled down six rebounds in the 66-54 win at Newark Tech on Thursday, Feb. 1. Pearson had 14 points, sophomore guard Jayden Bermudez had 13 points, and senior forward Jordan Ogbewele had 6 points and 16 rebounds in the win. Senior forward Corey Pearson also had 6 points.