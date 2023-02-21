Irvington HS boys bowling team rolls to fine season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys varsity bowling team, under head coach Myles Hart, completed its divisional play last week in the American Division of the Super Essex Conference.

The IHS boys finished in second place behind Nutley, finishing the season 73-39 and 10 points behind divisional winner Montclair.

The Irvington boys were led by senior Jaden Boyd, who finished with the highest average in the SEC–American Division at 191 for the season.

Boyd anchored the boys varsity team with help from seniors Marco Matta, Latrell Ellis and Reggie Masse; junior David Onyegbule; and sophomore Aiden Molyneaux.

The boys record improved this year, winning 19 more points than the previous season.

With the leadership of Boyd as the team’s anchor, the boys bowling team performed well at the state sectionals at Jersey Lanes in Linden on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Blue Knights also performed well at the Essex County Tournament at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover on Monday, Feb. 13, finishing sixth. Boyd and Ellis finished in the top 12 and moved on to the top 12 finals for the Essex County individual championships on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Hanover Lanes. Boyd made the final five, losing to county champion Tai Burns of Montclair High School. Burns went on to win two more games to secure the Essex County boys individual championship.

Hart and the team said they would like to congratulate Tai, Montclair coach Jennifer Totaro and Montclair on a stellar season and some great competitive bowling matches.

Photos Courtesy of Myles Hart