Irvington HS boys freshman basketball team crowned Essex County Freshman Tournament champs

IRVINGTON, NJ — Under the leadership of head coach Nhemie Theodore and assistant coach Matthew Anthony, the Irvington High School boys freshman basketball team captured the Essex County Freshman Tournament championship, defeating Newark Collegiate, 65-55, in the title game on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bloomfield High School.

The team was led by standout performances from Christian St. Claire, Joshua Anderson, Jordan Goodridge, Elijah Barton, Alsamir Payne, Chris Sylvain and Nolen Lyle. Their hard work, dedication and teamwork were on full display throughout the tournament, culminating in this well-earned championship victory.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” said Theodore. “I was told about these particular athletes back when they were in the sixth grade, and I did my due diligence to go and see them play in the seventh and eighth grade.”

Theodore also said he went to the middle schools to, not only talk to them, but also their teachers.

When the freshmen arrived at IHS, Theodore told them, “You guys are the most talented freshmen I have ever coached.”

The team’s goal was to win the county championship, Theodore noted. “Before we can say we are the best (in the state), we had to win that tournament and that was the goal throughout.”

The team played every game on the road, including getting a close win over St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark). They also played West Orange, Livingston and Columbia (Maplewood). “It was no easy road, and there are a lot of more championships to come with this particular group.”

The IHS basketball program, under head varsity coach Elias Brantley, also would like to extend a special thank you to Principal Darnel Mangan and athletic director Troy Bowers for their continued support of the basketball program.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington athletic director Troy Bowers