Irvington HS boys hoops enjoys good start to the season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The IHS Blue Knights had a 3-3 record through Saturday, Dec. 28.

In the season-opener, Irvington defeated Bloomfield, 50-49, at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals; and junior guard Jazmir Taylor had 13 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists to lead the Blue Knights. Sophomore guard/forward Penosky Pierre had eight points and six rebounds, junior guard/forward Amari Harper had seven points and four rebounds, senior forward/center Jordan Ogbewele added four points and five rebounds, sophomore guard/forward Aaron Clarke had five rebounds and senior forward/center Marcus Vital added four rebounds for IHS.

The Blue Knights fell to Caldwell, 55-50, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Caldwell in an SEC–Colonial Division game. Bermudez had 22 points, Taylor had 15 and Pierre added 11.

Bermudez and Taylor each scored 20 points in the 52-50 road win over West Essex on Saturday, Dec. 21, in North Caldwell in an SEC crossover divisional game. Ogbewele recorded six points and 10 rebounds, Harper had three points and four rebounds and junior guard Aiden Smith added three points. Clarke grabbed three rebounds.

Taylor scored 35 points with five 3-pointers, four rebounds and two assists; and Bermudez had 22 points with eight assists and four rebounds in the 69-67 win over Burlington Township on Monday, Dec. 23, at IHS in an independent game. The Blue Knights outscored Burlington Township, 26-13, in the fourth quarter.

Ogbewele had four points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Blue Knights lost both games in the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic, losing to Storm King (New York), 6-149, Friday, Dec. 27, and DePaul Catholic, 66-59, on Saturday Dec. 28.

