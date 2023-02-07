Irvington HS boys hoops falls to SHP in the ECT quarterfinals

IRVINGTON, NJ — The eighth-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team lost to top-seeded Seton Hall Prep 78-44 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at SHP in West Orange.

Senior guard Sean Agard had 20 points, senior forward Renaldo Cambronne and junior forward Kordell Philemon each had 10 points, and junior guard Sheik Sheriff and senior forward Denzel Ruddock each had 2 points for the Blue Knights, who lost their second straight game to move to a 14-6 overall record on the season. Seton Hall Prep improved to 17-3.

In earlier action, the Blue Knights defeated University 76-72 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Irvington lost to Payne Tech 78-76 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. The loss ended a five-game winning streak. Agard had 32 points; Philemon had 12 points and five rebounds; Cambronne had 8 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots; senior forward Famah Toure had 8 points and five rebounds; junior guard Jaden Pearson had 7 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Sheriff had 6 points and four rebounds for the Blue Knights.