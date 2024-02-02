Irvington HS boys hoops nearly stuns top seed in the ECT

IRVINGTON, NJ — The 16th-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team nearly pulled off a monumental upset in the Essex County Tournament.

The Blue Knights led 33-28 at halftime against top-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the round of 16 on Saturday, Jan. 27. Immaculate tied it 45-45 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Irvington, 17-11, in the fourth quarter to win, 62-56.

Irvington had a four-game winning streak entering the game. The loss moved Irvington’s record to 9-7 on the season. Immaculate improved to 11-6.

Jazmir Taylor had a game-high 16 points for the Blue Knights. Sheik Sheriff had 15 points, Jaden Pearson had 11, Corey Pearson had 5, Keon Sampson had 4, Jayden Bermudez had 3 and Jordan Ogbewele added 2.

In their previous game, Irvington defeated No. 17 seed Bloomfield, 42-38, in the preliminary third round of the ECT on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Irvington also defeated Bloomfield, 62-52, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at Bloomfield.