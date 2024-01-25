Irvington HS boys hoops receives No. 16 seed

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team received the No. 16 seed in the 41-team field of the 77th Essex County Tournament.

Under head coach Elias Brantley, the Blue Knights will host a preliminary third-round game on Thursday, Jan. 25, against No. 17 seed Bloomfield High School, which defeated No. 32 seed West Orange, 64-55, on Monday, Jan. 22, in the preliminary second round. The winner of the preliminary third-round game will visit top-seeded Immaculate Conception, of Montclair, in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Blue Knights defeated Caldwell High School, 53-47, on Thursday, Jan. 18, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Jaden Pearson scored a game-high 17 points and Jazmir Taylor had 14 points to lead Irvington, which improved to 6-6 overall and 2-4 in the Liberty Division. Jayden Bermudez had 8 points, Sheik Sheriff had 6 and Keon Sampson had 4 for the Blue Knights, who avenged a 52-51 loss to Caldwell on Dec. 23 at Caldwell.

Irvington defeated North Brunswick, 56-42, at home on Saturday, Jan. 20, to improve to 7-6 on the season.