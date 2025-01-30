Irvington HS boys hoops seeks strong Essex County Tournament run

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team hopes to make a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Blue Knights, seeded 11th, will host No. 22 seed Central on Thursday, Jan. 30. The winner will visit No. 6 seed East Orange Campus on Saturday, Feb. 1. The loser of Irvington–Central will face the winner of No. 27 seed Cedar Grove and No. 38 seed Global Studies on Feb. 1 in the inaugural Essex County Invitational.

The Blue Knights had their seven-game losing streak snapped. They lost to Montclair, 61-58, Tuesday, Jan. 21, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Junior Jazmir Taylor had 34 points; junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 17 points, five assists and four steals; and senior forward/center Jordan Ogbewele had five points, eight rebounds and five steals.

IHS lost at Bloomfield, 53-44, on Thursday, Jan. 23, in an SEC–Colonial Division game. Bermudez had 14 points, Taylor had nine points, senior Cedric Raymond had five points and 11 rebounds, sophomore Aaron Clarke had five points and seven rebounds, and senior Marcus Vital had four points and six rebounds.

IHS lost to East Orange Campus, 75-69, Saturday, Jan. 25, in an SEC crossover divisional game at East Orange. Taylor scored 35 points and Bermudez had 10 points. IHS moved to 10-6 overall.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Irvington vs. Bloomfield (Jan. 23, at Bloomfield)