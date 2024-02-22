Irvington HS boys hoops team tops East Side, began sectional tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior forward Corey Pearson scored 22 points and senior guard Jaden Pearson scored 15 points to lead the Irvington High School boys basketball team to a 68-45 win at Newark East Side on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Senior forward Jordan Ogbewele had 9 points, senior guard Sheik Sheriff had 6 and sophomore Jazmir Taylor, senior forward Keon Sampson, sophomore Jayden Bermudez and senior Kaheem Best each had 4.

Irvington fell to Payne Tech, 63-54, Friday, Feb. 16, in a SEC–Liberty Division game at IHS. The Blue Knights then lost to Snyder, 60-55, Saturday, Feb. 17, in Jersey City in a non-conference game to move to a 14-11 overall record.

The Blue Knights, seeded 11th, were scheduled to visit No. 6 seed Hunterdon Central in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Elizabeth or No. 14 seed Dickinson of Jersey City in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 26.  The semifinals are Wednesday, Feb. 28.

  

