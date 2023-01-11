Irvington HS boys hoops win streak reaches six games

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated University High School and Payne Tech to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 7-1 overall on the season and 4-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

Senior guard Sean Agard scored 30 points with seven rebounds, and senior forward Renaldo Cambronne had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Blue Knights to a 69-59 divisional win over University High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Newark. Senior forward Denzel Ruddock had 10 points; junior guard Sheik Sheriff had 6 points, five assists and five steals; and senior forward Famah Toure had 4 points and 12 rebounds.

Agard scored 37 points in the 64-54 divisional win over Payne Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Newark. Sheriff had 13 points and five rebounds, Ruddock had 6 points and nine rebounds, Cambronne had 5 points and 13 rebounds, and Toure had 3 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Jason Francois grabbed six rebounds for Irvington.

Irvington will visit North Star Academy of Newark on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 4:30 p.m. and Glen Ridge High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. Irvington will face Franklin High School on Monday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in a showcase at New Brunswick High School and will visit Caldwell on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon