Irvington HS boys hoops wins tournament title

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated Passaic Charter 39-37 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the championship game of the Panther Holiday Shootout at Felician University in Lodi.

Senior guard Sean Agard had 20 points, and junior guard Sheik Sheriff had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Blue Knights, who improved to 5-1 on the season.

Senior forward Renaldo Cambronne had 5 points and nine rebounds, and senior forward Famah Toure had 2 points and eight rebounds for Irvington. Jason Francois also had 2 points for the Blue Knights.

In the first game of the tournament, Irvington defeated James J. Ferris High School, of Jersey City, 62-58 on Monday, Dec. 26. Agard had a big game with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Cambronne had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five steals; Toure had 5 points, seven rebounds and five blocks; and Sheriff had 4 points, three rebounds and three steals.

In earlier action, Irvington defeated Bloomfield High School 60-48 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Bloomfield. Agard had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Cambronne had 15 points and 22 rebounds. Freshman guard Jazmir Taylor had 5 points; Sheriff had 4 points and nine rebounds; Toure had 4 points, six rebounds and seven blocks; senior forward Princewill Onwuzurike had 4 points and seven rebounds; Francois and senior guard Savian Raymond each had 2 points.

Photo Courtesy of IHS Athletics