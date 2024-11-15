Irvington HS boys soccer team enjoys successful season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys soccer team, under head coach Jeff Bertoncin, enjoyed a successful season, finishing with an 11-8-1 record.

The sixth-seeded Blue Knights went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

In the first round, Irvington defeated No. 6 seed Barringer, 2-1, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at home. Cacime St. Loucius,a junior, scored both goals. Jose Che Chub had an assist. Junior goalie Zoey Rubenlens posted the shutout.

Irvington lost at third-seeded Westfield, 2-1, on Friday, Nov. 8, to end the season. St. Loucius scored in the first half to put Irvington up 1-0. Westfield scored two goals in the second half to win.