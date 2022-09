Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys soccer team hosted Caldwell on Sept. 22 at Irvington Park.

The IHS Blue Knights lost a tough game, 2-1, to move to a 2-4 record on the season.

Karl Boucher scored for the Blue Knights. Walter Tajeda made nine saves for Irvington.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.