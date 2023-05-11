Irvington HS boys volleyball team enjoys winning streak

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a three-match winning streak, defeating Newark Vocational on Wednesday, April 26, in two games; College Achieve Central on Friday, April 28, in two games; and Barringer on Monday, May 1, in three games, all on the road.
The win streak ended with a home loss to Central Jersey College Prep School at home on Tuesday, May 2.
The Blue Knights then defeated Thomas Edison Energy Charter on Thursday, May 4, at home and lost at Beloved Charter on Friday, May 5, in Jersey City, in two games to move to a 5-11 record on the season.
Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens
Irvington vs. Central Jersey College Prep Charter