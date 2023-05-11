Irvington HS boys volleyball team enjoys winning streak

Senior Enrique Nolasco Sophomore Oscar Cazales Assistant coach Ryan Carroll Gowens Louis, No. 9, and Jorge Pinguil, No. 4 Josh Etienne, No. 49, and sophomore Kevin Pichasaca Senior Kevin Chumaina, No. 3, serves the ball. Senior Brian Palchizaca digs the ball. Junior Josh Etienne hits the ball. Junior Josh Etienne hits the ball. The Blue Knights line up before their match vs. Central Jersey College Prep Charter.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a three-match winning streak, defeating Newark Vocational on Wednesday, April 26, in two games; College Achieve Central on Friday, April 28, in two games; and Barringer on Monday, May 1, in three games, all on the road.

The win streak ended with a home loss to Central Jersey College Prep School at home on Tuesday, May 2.

The Blue Knights then defeated Thomas Edison Energy Charter on Thursday, May 4, at home and lost at Beloved Charter on Friday, May 5, in Jersey City, in two games to move to a 5-11 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Central Jersey College Prep Charter