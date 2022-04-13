Irvington HS boys volleyball team is making nice strides in its third season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys volleyball team has begun its third-ever season.
The program started in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Blue Knights, under second-year head coach Paul Tortorella, had a 3-2 record through Monday, April 11. The team, which is in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division, defeated West Side on Friday, April 1; Eagle Academy on Tuesday, April 5; and Newark Central on Friday, April 8. The Blue Knights fell to Barringer on Monday, April 4; and Orange on April 11.
Here is the roster:
- Elie Cejour, senior captain.
- Rob Garrett, senior.
- Enock Joachim, senior.
- Kevin Chumaina, junior.
- Jorge Pinguil, junior.
- Enrique Nolasco, junior.
- Brayan Yupa, sophomore.
- Gowens Louis, sophomore.
- Josh Etienne, sophomore.
- Eric Abankwa, sophomore.
Cejour, Garrett and Etienne, who are all outside hitters, and Chumaina, a setter, have been leading the team this season, said Tortorella.
The team finished 6-12 last spring but hopes to improve on that mark this season.
The assistant coaches are Ryan Carroll and Rayna Smith.
Tortorella is also the girls volleyball head coach.
