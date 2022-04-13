Irvington HS boys volleyball team is making nice strides in its third season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys volleyball team has begun its third-ever season.

The program started in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Blue Knights, under second-year head coach Paul Tortorella, had a 3-2 record through Monday, April 11. The team, which is in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division, defeated West Side on Friday, April 1; Eagle Academy on Tuesday, April 5; and Newark Central on Friday, April 8. The Blue Knights fell to Barringer on Monday, April 4; and Orange on April 11.

Here is the roster:

Elie Cejour, senior captain.

Rob Garrett, senior.

Enock Joachim, senior.

Kevin Chumaina, junior.

Jorge Pinguil, junior.

Enrique Nolasco, junior.

Brayan Yupa, sophomore.

Gowens Louis, sophomore.

Josh Etienne, sophomore.

Eric Abankwa, sophomore.

Cejour, Garrett and Etienne, who are all outside hitters, and Chumaina, a setter, have been leading the team this season, said Tortorella.

The team finished 6-12 last spring but hopes to improve on that mark this season.

The assistant coaches are Ryan Carroll and Rayna Smith.

Tortorella is also the girls volleyball head coach.