Irvington HS boys volleyball team looks to improve this season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys volleyball team is looking forward to the upcoming season.

Irvington will visit Arts in the season opener on Friday, March 28, in Newark at 4 p.m.

The Blue Knights will host Orange High School on Thursday, April 3, in their home opener at 4 p.m.

Under second-year head coach Myles Hart, the Blue Knights will be led by their team captains: outside hitter Malique Johnson and outside hitter/setter Oscar Cazales.

“Oscar has been a stellar member of the team since freshman year and he has all the traits of a team leader,” Hart said. “His passion and commitment are never doubted.

“Malique is the most skilled on the team and understands the game the best,” continued Hart. “Malique intends to help his teammates to understand the game better and their responsibilities. I am excited for the two of them along with the rest of the team. We are excited and ready to begin the regular season.”

Hart outlined his goals for the team.

“As we get ready to enter the beginning of the season and my second season as the head coach, one goal is to improve upon our record from last year and make the state playoffs. We also would like to have a better showing at the EC (Essex County) tournament. In addition, we are looking forward to improved play from our setters and overall commitment to the system we play.

“We expect to improve on all stats and scoring in all areas, as the team is more mature and many players coming back for their senior season.”

IHS schedule

March 28: at Arts, 4 p.m.

April 1: at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

April 3: Orange, 4 p.m.

April 7: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 9: North Star Academy, time to be determined.

April 11: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 14: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

April 16: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 19: Essex County Tournament preliminary round.

April 22: ECT preliminary round.

April 25: ECT first round.

April 29: ECT quarterfinals.

May 2: ECT semifinals.

May 5: at West Orange, 4 pm.

May 7: Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

May 9: ECT final.

May 12: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 16: Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 19: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 28: NJSIAA first round.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington (dark shirts) vs. East Orange Campus (blue shirts), preseason scrimmage