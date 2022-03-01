Irvington HS’ Cashieve Blair advances to state track Meet of Champions

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Cashieve Blair took third place out of 17 runners in the finals of the boys 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field Group 4 state championships at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Cashieve, who clocked 50.98, qualified for the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions on Saturday, March 5, at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex.

According to IHS head coach Marvin Hawkins, Blair’s time is ranked in the top 25 in the state.

Seniors Jaheim Burke and Nalanie Clement, and the girls 4-x-400-meter relay also competed for Irvington at the Group 4 meet.

Burke took 20th place in the preliminaries of the boys’ 55-meter hurdles in 8.53. Clement took 19th place in the preliminaries of the girls’ 55-meter hurdles in 9.41. The girls 4-x-400 relay took 22nd in the finals in 4 minutes, 20.74 seconds.

The Group 4 meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from all the Group 4 sectionals in the state.

Photo Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins/IHS head coach