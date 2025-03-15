Irvington HS, East Orange Campus HS football players selected to annual Phil Simms North–South All-Star Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School’s Jachai Littlejohn and Jordan Ogbewele, and East Orange Campus High School’s Shakur Taylor and Wazyn King have been selected to participate in the annual Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 8, at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium. Littlejohn is a linebacker, Ogbewele is a defensive end, Taylor is a wide receiver and King is an offensive lineman.

The game features seniors.

Taylor and King led the Jaguars to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state championship. The fourth-seeded Jaguars, under head coach John Jacob, defeated second-seeded West Orange, 13-7, in the sectional final on Nov. 15, before they fell to Union City in the Group 5 state semifinal. EOCHS capped the 10-3 season with a 62-0 win over Barringer on Thanksgiving.

Taylor, also a standout track athlete, unofficially had 43 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Irvington, under first-year head coach Marco Soto, qualified for the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs. The fifth-seeded Blue Knights lost at fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan, 34-33, in overtime to finish with a 4-4 record. Unofficially, Littlejohn posted 90 tackles with four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, while Ogbewele had 46 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Offensively, Ogbewele had nine catches for 116 yards on the season.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino (Irvington) and Kerry E. Porter (EO Shakur Taylor)